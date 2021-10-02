Head of Georgian CEC holds meeting with EU MPs

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia Giorgi Kalandarishvili met with representatives of the observation mission of the European Parliament Tomas Dehuvski, Corina Cretu and Victor Negrescu.

The head of the CEC told the MEPs about the innovations of the current elections to local self-government bodies. Kalandarishvili noted that the electoral administration was preparing to hold the elections in a democratic, transparent and safe environment.

In turn, the MEPs stated that they expect that the voting will be held in accordance with democratic standards and law, and Georgian voters will vote in a peaceful atmosphere, Georgia Online reports.