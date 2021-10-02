Moscow State University may switch to remote mode, Sadovnichy says

Rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy said that classes at the university are held in a mixed format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rector said that the Moscow State University can switch to remote mode if the chief sanitary doctor makes the appropriate decision. "So far there is no such order, we are working in a mixed format. Large lectures are read remotely, and the groups are studying in person," TASS quotes Sadovnichy as saying.

He added that the university will continue to monitor the development of the situation with the spread of COVID-19.