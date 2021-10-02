Turkish military eliminate dangerous terrorist in northern Iraq

The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the special services, neutralized the most dangerous terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Mehmet Hatip Aryturk in northern Iraq, the sources in the Turkish security structures informed.

As noted, Aryturk, also known as Delil Siirt, oversaw the operations of the terrorist organization in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk.

In particular, he was involved in a series of bloody attacks by PKK terrorists in 2015 on the civilian population of the Afrin region in Syria.