Stavropol cosmetologists deceived customers for 3 mln rubles

In Stavropol, a gang of cosmetologists has been detained, having defrauded more than 60 clients for 3 mln rubles, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Stavropol Territory informs.

The scammers worked under the guise of a well-known cosmetic concern that produces premium goods. The swindlers established an LLC and rented premises in the city center.

The department noted that the fraudsters persuaded customers to buy branded products at an inflated price and undergo a set of health procedures. Having received consent, fraudsters, in order to pay for services, issued loans to people under the guise of interest-free loans.