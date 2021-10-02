Georgian Dream party and UNM announce victory in elections

The ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement party have announced victory in the local elections.

According to the chairman of the UNM, Nika Melia, the opposition in Tbilisi is confidently winning both the referendum and the elections of the mayor of Tbilisi. “Now we need to increase the gap. We see an unprecedented mobilization of voters during the day, and the Georgian Dream sees it better than anyone else, but they can do nothing except of their usual intimidation, blackmail and distribution of money,” RIA Novosti quotes Melia as saying.