Zelensky assesses his work during first years of presidency

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed his work following the results of his first two years as head of state.

“I think that I have no right to rate myself highly, 7-8 points, so they say? On a 12-point scale. I think I’m somewhere in the middle,” the head of state said in an interview with Ukrainskaya Pravda.

Zelenskiy also rated the work of his Servant of the People party at 3-plus on a 5-point system.