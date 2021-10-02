Derbent ready to become sister city of Veliky Novgorod

Ancient Derbent and Veliky Novgorod can become sister cities, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov said after the meeting with the governor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin.

“Veliky Novgorod is the oldest city in Russia. Derbent is the oldest city in the Caucasus. Today we discussed the issue of establishing cultural ties, up to the point that we, probably, should make them sister cities, " AiF-Dagestan quotes Melikov as saying.