Trump reveals details of his vaccination

Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine.

"Well, I was vaccinated with Pfizer, but I would be very happy with any of them," the former head of the White House said.

At the same time, he admitted that he might be revaccinated, RIA Novosti reports.

At the moment, the United States approved the use Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.