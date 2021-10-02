Voting in elections to self-government bodies completed in Georgia

In Georgia, voting in the elections to local self-government bodies ended. Voting began on Saturday at 08:00 (07:00 Moscow time) and ended at 20:00 (19:00 Moscow time).

Throughout the day, residents of 64 cities and districts were casting their votes for mayors and deputies to local government bodies. 3,497,345 people have the right to vote in the elections.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia is currently counting votes.