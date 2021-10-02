Turkey tests swarm drones

In Turkey, the first tests of the new BAHA unmanned aerial vehicle, capable of vertical take-off and landing, were completed, the Turkish company HAVELSAN, which conducted the tests, informs.

According to the deputy general director of the company, Muhittin Solmaz, representatives of the defense structures also observed the testing of the new UAV.

He stressed that the results of testing and the wishes of customers will be taken as a basis for the further improvement of the UAV, Anadolu agency reports.