Georgian Dream leads in Georgian elections

According to the results of exit polls, the ruling Georgian Dream party wins local elections in Georgia ahead of the United National Movement (UNM).

The Georgian Dream party is gaining 47.6% of the vote. The second place with 27.1% of the vote is taken by the UNM, founded by former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. The third place was taken by the For Georgia party of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. It secured the support of 6.8% of voters.

According to the Mtavari Arkhi TV company’s exit poll, the Georgian Dream party gets 38.6%, and UNM - 33%. The For Georgia party is third with 7.6% of votes.