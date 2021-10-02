Heating season starts in Pyatigorsk

In Pyatigorsk, the heating season already started, the mayor of the city, Dmitry Voroshilov, informed on his Instagram page.

According to him, the heating system is currently operating with no flaws.

The mayor stressed that if problems arise, city residents of Pyatigorsk can send him messages on social networks.

"All complaints received have been worked out. We are engaged in adjusting the heat supply system at the address: Stanitsa Konstantinovskaya, Lenin Street, 36," the mayor of Pyatigorsk wrote.