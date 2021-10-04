Pashinyan says ready to meet with Ilham Aliyev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday he is ready to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He also said that talks could be organized between the two countries’ top diplomats.

"I said back in July that we are ready for high-and top-level meetings, i.e. at the level of foreign ministers and in the prime-minister-president format. In my address to the United Nations General Assembly, I noted that the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is waiting for its resolution. I can say that we have welcomed several OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statements stressing the necessity of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and restoring the peace process," Pashinyan’s press secretary Mane Gevorgyan quoted him as saying on her Facebook account.

The Armenian prime minister said he is ready to hand over to the Azerbaijani president all maps of mine fields that are now in the rare of the Azerbaijani army. He also called on Aliyev to take to the meeting all Armenian prisoners, that is, saboteurs, since Azerbaijan, in accordance with the November 9, 2020 statement has already transferred to Armenia all the prisoners of war taken during the Second Karabakh war and before that.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday he was ready to meet with Paahinyan "when he is ready for that." He also promised an "adequate response" if Armenia hands over mine filed maps.