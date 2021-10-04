ISIS cell destroyed in Afghanistan hours after Kabul blast

A special Taliban unit (outlawed in Russia) raided and eliminated a cell belonging to the Islamic State, (IS, terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) in the Afghan capital, late on Sunday, Ariana News, a local TV channel, reported on Monday. All of the members, who were involved in the mosque blast in Kabul, were killed.

"The ISIS base was entirely destroyed and all of the ISIS members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack," the channel quotes Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

At least two explosions rocked the northern suburbs of the Afghan capital city of Kabul on Sunday evening. According to the Asvaka News Agency, the blasts occurred in the 17th district, near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, where individuals gathered to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother. As a result, at least 12 people were killed and 32 injured. Ariana News noted that it was the largest terrorist attack in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the country.