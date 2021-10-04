Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Yerevan sends positive signals on border delimitation process

Baku counts on constructive development of border delimitation process with Armenia, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

She stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of establishing relations with all countries on the basis of the principle of respect for internationally recognized borders, which is its invariable policy.

Abdullayeva recalled that Baku announced its readiness to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of fundamental principles of international law and to begin negotiations on the delimitation of the border.

"The process of delimiting the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a bilateral issue, and the recent positive signals from the opposite side allows us to hope for the development of this process in a constructive manner," the spokesperson said.