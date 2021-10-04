Military exercises of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia kicks off

The Eternity-2021 computer-assisted command-staff exercises have started in the Georgian capital, the city of Tbilisi, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia are participating in the exercises.

In the course of the exercises, consisting of theoretical and practical parts, the military personnel of the three countries and representatives of the relevant state structures will fulfill the tasks of organizing the protection of regional economic projects.

The exercises will run until October 8.