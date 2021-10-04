KAMAZ service center to be opened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Jabrayil district on October 4.

During the visit, the president laid the foundation for a joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant PU in the Jabrayil district.

He also laid the foundation of the Jabrail Memorial Complex and the first stone of the restoration of the city of Jabrayil.

Ilham Aliyev also took part in the opening of the newly-built 110/35/10 kilovolt 'Jabrayil' substation, as part of his visit to liberated Jabrayil district.

He also laid the foundations of the Jabrayil District Central Hospital, for a school building and the first multi-apartment residential area in the city of Jabrayil.