Iran and Turkmenistan agree to implement bilateral agreements

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on a phone conversation on Sunday reviewed the latest status of bilateral ties, Afghanistan developments, and the sponsoring of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit Meeting.

Meredov said that the recent meeting of two countries’ presidents in Tajikistan was a turning point in bilateral ties, and he was pursuing the implementation of the reached agreements between the two presidents is necessary.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, congratulated the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and stressed the significance of Turkmenistan in Iran's foreign policy, and the need for further development of comprehensive bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to pursue the implementation of the bilateral agreements, expediting the holding of the two countries’ bilateral commission in Tehran in near future, Iran Press reported.