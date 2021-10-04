Russian Health Minister: WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V

The World Health Organization (WHO) did not have concerns over the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, there were some issues with documents, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"There were no complaints about the product, there were questions on the dossier. A packet of documents is being formed for each pharmaceutical product which undergoes expert evaluation, they, accordingly, provide a conclusion," he said at the BioTechMed forum.

The health minister added that the documents needed for the certification have been completed. "It was necessary to fill out a certain package of documents following certain rules, it has been completed and is being submitted. The discrepancies that arose, have now been cleared up," he noted, adding that the necessary documents should be submitted within a week and a half.

Earlier, the Russian health minister reported that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed.