In-person studies resume across Georgia

In-person studies have resumed in Georgia today and the Ministry of Education says all public and private schools in the country are ready to receive students.

The ministry announced that all schools in Georgia have been provided with disinfectant solutions, thermoscreen devices and disinfection barriers and the supply will be enough for the academic year.

Georgian Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli wished first-graders a successful start to their studies.

The new academic year began in Georgia on September 15. However, due to the epidemiological situation in the country, the government decided to postpone in-person studies.

The Georgian Ministry of Education still gives parents the opportunity to choose whether they prefer in-person studies or to continue studies online, while risk group teachers can, if they wish, conduct lessons remotely.

All children will have to wear facemasks in schools’ to prevent a surge in new infections, Agenda.ge reported.