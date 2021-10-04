Constructing Arak IR20 reactor to begin next year in Iran

The construction of Arak IR20 Reactor will start within a year, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

Rapporteur of Parliament’s Energy Commission Mostafa Nakhaie while elaborating on Parliament’s Energy Commission’s Sunday meeting with Eslami, told the media representatives: "Keeping in mind the industrial, technical, and expert level issues involved in the country’s nuclear industry, and the need to refrain from mere political and security approach about the issue, in today’s meeting the technical and specialist aspects of the matter were surveyed."

The rapporteur of Parliament’s Energy Commission added that the AEOI chief in a report elaborated on the organization's objectives and programs on further development of the nuclear industry.

He cited Eslami as saying that the AEOI is planning to produce 8,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by construction of more nuclear reactors, including the Arak IR20 Reactor, IRNA reported.