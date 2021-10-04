Kremlin: COVID-19 vaccination rates leave much to be desired in Russia

The rates of COVID-19 vaccination in Russia still leave much to be desired, given that the jab is the only way to protect one’s life, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The pace of vaccination, despite the complete readiness of the entire infrastructure and despite the provided opportunities, leaves much to be desired," the Kremlin spokesman said. In his opinion, this may be due, among other things, to the "insufficiently active campaign to explain the lack of alternatives" to this method for counteracting the infection.

"On this occasion, we urge everyone to get vaccinated, since it is the only way to protect one’s life in the midst of the pandemic," Peskov stressed.