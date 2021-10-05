Iran says has good ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press briefing on Monday that Tehran has good relations with Baku and Yerevan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's cooperation with no country is against any other state, Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Referring to the Monday visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Tehran, the spokesman said that the visit had already been scheduled and took place in line with widening bilateral relations.

Mirzoyan arrived in Tehran on October 4 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on bilateral issues and important regional questions.

As the spokesman stressed, Tehran and Baku have interactions at different levels, IRNA reported.