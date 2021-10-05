Georgia reports 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 663 new cases of coronavirus, 1,485 recoveries and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has went up to 8.31% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of October 4 in comparison to 5.51% of last two weeks.

In total, 33,679 tests have been conducted around the country of which 23,554 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,125 were PCR tests.

Currently 19,131 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 14,509 patients are undergoing treatment at home,n4,025 patients - in hospitals, 597 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 947 patients are in critical condition of which 260 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 15,084 individuals are in self-isolation and 34 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 593,153 cases of coronavirus, 578,881 recoveries and 9,110 deaths.