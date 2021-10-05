Russian finance minister self-isolates as COVID-19 cases mount

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is self-isolating, the head of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases in the country increased and a record daily death toll was recorded.

"We wish you to get well as soon as possible and get out the self-isolation regime," Valentina Matvienko told Siluanov who joined the budget hearings at the upper house of parliament via a video link.

Matvienko did not explicitly say that Siluanov was self-isolating due to COVID-19, days after President Vladimir Putin ended his two-week self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage had fallen ill with the novel coronavirus.

The finance ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Siluanov's health.