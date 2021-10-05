Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old

Azerbaijan will start COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan in line with the adopted strategy for 2021-2022, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, given the current epidemiological situation and the official permission of the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration for the vaccination of teenagers with the mRNTPfizer (Comirnaty) drug, it was decided that with the appropriate medical indications and consent of both parents, teenagers from 12 to 15 years old can get vaccinated against COVID-19 with this drug.

It was also decided to vaccinate teenagers of the shown age in a centralized manner at the Baku Health Center.