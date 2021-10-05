Putin and Rakhmon discuss Afghanistan by telephone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon have held a telephone conversation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin's press service said.

"The heads of state discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to maintain close contact," the news release says.

The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring made a decision to pull out its forces. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without encountering resistance. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they have established control of the whole of Afghanistan and announced the composition of the interim government on September 7.