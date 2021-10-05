Kremlin: everything that happens over Saakashvili is theater of absurd

The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on letters by Georgia's former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, from prison, saying that everything that involves the former Georgian leader is "the theater of the absurd."

"We should possibly refrain from commenting on anything that involves Mr. Saakashvili, because it is the theater of the absurd," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. Currently he is in custody in the city of Rustavi. The prosecutor's office has said that criminal proceedings have been launched against him over illegal border crossing. Later, Saakashvili uploaded to his Facebook page a message to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to thank him for the reaction to his detention.