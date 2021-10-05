Kremlin: high COVID mortality rate in Russia due to insufficient vaccination level

The Kremlin is alarmed by the high level of coronavirus fatalities in Russia, and it is directly related to the insufficient level of vaccination, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Tuesday.

"Indeed, the numbers [the current coronavirus mortality rate - TASS] are terrible, it is alarming. The main reason is the insufficient level of vaccination," Peskov said.

He specified that "the virus is getting fiercer, but the level of vaccination is not enough." According to Peskov, "as a rule, those who have not been vaccinated get seriously ill and, unfortunately, die."