NATO chief urges continued interaction with Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the alliance to maintain interaction with Russia to avoid another cold war or a new arms race.

"We have to talk to Russia because we don't want a new Cold War. We don't want a new arms race and Russia is our neighbour so we need to engage with them," Stoltenberg said, speaking in Washington, DC on Tuesday at an event hosted by Brookings Institute and Georgetown University.

Stoltenberg alleged that an "assertive Russia" continues to pose the most significant single threat to the alliance, and admitted that relations between the "transatlantic family" of the Western bloc and Moscow have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War, Sputnik reported.