Russian envoy to Vienna: no reason to think Tehran unwilling to continue JCPOA talks

Russia has no reason to think that Iran does not want to continue negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes Tehran will return to the negotiating table in due course, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday.

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran would soon return to the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.

"Participation in the #ViennaTalks is voluntary. It corresponds to the interests of all participants, including #Iran. We have no reasons to believe that #Tehran is unwilling to continue the process. The return to the negotiating table is a matter of time, not in a distant future," Ulyanov said on Twitter.