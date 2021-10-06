Baku international Book Fair to be held annually

Baku International Book Fair is expected to take place every year. The decision was announced at the press conference held as part of the book fair.

Previously, it was held once every two years. Since 2021, the book fair will be held annually. This year, the event will last for five days.

Speaking at the press conference, the head of the Culture Ministry's Department for Book Circulation Akif Marifli said that the book fair is the largest in the region.

The 7th Baku International Book Fair will mark the 880th anniversary of prominent poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

The large-scale event will take place at Expo Center on October 6-10.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 offers a great chance to showcase and sell printed products, negotiate and conclude contracts with local and foreign publishing houses.

A number of international companies from 12 countries, including representatives of the publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores and cultural centers are expected to take part in the book fair. The five-day book fair will feature various events for book lovers.