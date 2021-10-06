Blinken assesses current U.S. relationship with China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has a complicated relationship with China.

"It cannot be defined in one sentence. There are aspects of competition, there are aspects of cooperation, there are aspects of conflict," the official told France 2 television in an interview after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"But whether it is cooperation, competition, or conflict, our interest is to be able to do this work together with others, with our partners and our allies, to face the challenges but also find a way to work with China, which is also essential," Blinken stressed.