44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 10th day, October 6, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the night of the war's tenth day, on October 6, the largest ammunition depot of the invaders was destroyed, and the elimination of long-range artillery pieces of the Armenian Armed Forces on the occupied lands continued. The UN Secretary General once again called for a ceasefire, a similar call was repeated by Iran, later Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office called on Armenia to withdraw its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan.



In the morning, the first videos about the catastrophic situation in the liberated villages of the Jebrail region were published. By the morning of the war's tenth dayr, the number of Azerbaijani civilians killed by shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces increased to 27 people.

Against the background of constant losses of the occupying forces at the front, Yerevan changed its mobilization plan and refused to participate in the CSTO exercises. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continued to publish video reports on the military equipment and ammunition depots abandoned by the Armenian troops during the retreat.



Residents of the city of Ganja, which survived two attacks by medium-range missiles, said that Armenia would not be able to intimidate them. In the afternoon, Afghanistan expressed its support for Azerbaijan. Expert assessments have appeared on the inability of the occupation forces to wage a long war against the Azerbaijani army. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the war zone for the first time.

Shortly before 16:00, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced a large-scale offensive by the Azerbaijani liberation army in the south of the occupation zone. The state security service of Azerbaijan, in turn, intercepted the negotiations of Kurdish militants hired by Yerevan. Pashinyan's advisor admitted that Armenia is purposefully shelling the peaceful Azerbaijani population.



In the evening, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Baku for talks with President Ilham Aliyev. Soon Nikol Pashinyan announced that Yerevan was ready to make concessions. Ilham Aliyev in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the inviolability of the Iranian borders will be guaranteed.

After 22:00 it became known about an attempted missile attack by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh region. The nearest cluster munitions, with which the rocket was stuffed, fell just 10 meters from the pipe. Armenia's attacks on peaceful Azerbaijani settlements have intensified.

One of the first to find his home on the liberated land was a major of the Azerbaijani army, who left because of the war at the age of seven.

Thus, on the tenth day of the war, after the elimination of the fortified positions of the occupiers in the northeast and the liberation of the villages of Sugovushan and Talish, the Azerbaijani army concentrated on advancing in the south, along the border with Iran, and the siege of Fizuli and Hadrut. The Armenian Armed Forces began to shoot not only at the civilian population of Azerbaijan, but also at strategic pipelines. There are less than five weeks left until the end of the Karabakh war.