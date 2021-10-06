Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

Russia has registered 25,133 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,662,560 cases.

The country has been detecting over 25,000 daily infections for five days in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,187 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,410 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 638 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 611 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 671,035 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 929 compared to 895 the day before. In all, 212,625 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.77%.

Over the past 24 hours, 55 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 46 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 35 fatalities - in the Saratov Region, 34 - in the Rostov Region, and 33 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,841. In all, 6,778,900 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 88.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,675 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,207 patients - in the Moscow Region, 671 patients - in Bashkortostan, 473 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 442 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,589 in the past 24 hours versus 3,827 a day earlier, having reached 1,658,065.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence in the Russian capital climbed by 0.22%, according to the crisis center.

The number of fatalities in Moscow rose by 71 against 72 the day before. Overall, some 29,385 people have died from COVID-19 in the capital since the start of the pandemic, which is 1.77% of those infected.

Over the past day, the number of recoveries in Moscow increased by 2,399 to 1,502,833. As many as 125,847 patients are currently receiving treatment in the Russian capital.