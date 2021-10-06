Lavrov and Blinken discuss Iranian nuclear deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects for restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) over the phone on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects for restoring the full implementation of the JCPOA for the Iranian nuclear program’s settlement, and also addressed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads.

The talks took place at the American side’s initiative.