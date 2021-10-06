Azerbaijan to help EU to handle energy crisis

Azerbaijan plans to work with the EU to expand the geography of its gas supplies, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting on October 6 with the newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to the country Peter Michalko.

"Azerbaijani gas is already on the European market. Of course, our plans with that completion of the great project of the Southern Gas Corridor go beyond. We see that we can be also a supplier to many other members of the EU. We are planning jointly working with the EU to expand the geography of our supplies, especially now, in this winter everybody sees that alternative source from alternative route is exactly energy security," the head of state said, according to the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.