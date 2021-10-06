Georgia reports 2,410 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,410 new cases of coronavirus, 1,516 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours.

20,001 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

34,918 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 20,262 of the 34,918 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,656 were PCR tests.

The country has had 623,830 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 5.53 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

4,077 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 965 of the 4,077 patients are in critical condition. 255 of the 965 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

15,301 individuals are undergoing treatment at home, 15, 613 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 9,100,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,836,443 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 843,289 have been completely vaccinated.