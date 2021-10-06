Hungarian PM: EU Needs to rethink policy on energy prices

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took aim at the commission’s “Green Deal” policies for fighting climate change, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and make the trading bloc carbon neutral by 2050.

“The reason why the prices are up is the fault of the commission. So, we have to change some regulations, otherwise everybody will suffer,” Orban told reporters at an EU summit in Slovenia.

He branded the Green Deal an “indirect taxation” on home and car owners, The AP reported.