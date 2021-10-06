UAE authorises Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

The United Arab Emirates authorized Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a stand-alone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"UAE authorizes 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of #SputnikV, as a stand-alone vaccine. UAE also approved Sputnik Light as a booster shot," the statement, released in the official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine, read.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.