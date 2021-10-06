EU unveils strategy to tackle antisemitism in Europe 

The European Union has unveiled a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism and hate speech in Europe.

The bloc said on Tuesday that it plans to raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust cannot be forgotten.

The European Commission said the measures were introduced given the "persistence and a significant increase of anti-Semitic incidents".

According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, 90% of Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.

Under the plan, the Commission will use EU funds to support member countries as they develop their own national strategies against antisemitism.

The aim is to set up a Europe-wide network of "trusted flaggers" along with Jewish organisations to help remove illegal online hate speech.

Brussels will also work with industry and IT companies to prevent the illegal display and online sale of Nazi-related symbols, memorabilia, and literature.

Funding will be provided to better protect public spaces and places of worship to help Jewish people feel safer, with €24 million available already next year.

Other steps will be taken to safeguard Jewish heritage and raise awareness about Jewish culture, life, and traditions.

The Commission also wants to create a network of sites "where the Holocaust happened" in cooperation with local communities, to keep the memory of the genocide alive.

Another focus of the plan is to ensure that EU aid and development funds that go abroad cannot be used for activities that might incite hatred and violence against the Jewish people.