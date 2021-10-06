New EU-NATO declaration to be presented

European Council President Charles Michel issued unofficial conclusions, which stated that the EU is committed to working with the US and within NATO, which is the cornerstone of its security.

In his remarks published after the summit dinner, Michel did acknowledge that before the document is operational, "we will progress on the different existing tracks in the field of defence and security."

"We will work towards a new political declaration with NATO before the June 2022 NATO Summit," Michel said, reiterating previous announcements.