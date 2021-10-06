Tehran expects meeting of Russian, Iranian presidents in near future

Tehran hopes that a meeting between the Russian and Iranian presidents can be held in the near future in any of two capitals in order to confirm the privileged bilateral relations of strategic cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reported on Wednesday.

"We hope that in the near future our presidents can hold a meeting in one of our capitals," he noted. Mutual agreement on this demonstrates that our relations are of strategic and privileged nature. In our foreign policy, Moscow is a priority, and we consider Russia as our strategic partner."

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that the sides agreed to start discussing the strategic partnership document in the near future and Tehran is ready to provide its suggestions in writing. "It will be a new roadmap of our long-term bilateral cooperation," he said.

"It is necessary to identify and eliminate all hurdles to ensure a qualitative breakthrough in our relations, particularly in the commercial-economic sphere. Over 70% of our citizens have already been vaccinated, since we do not see any obstacles for our entrepreneurs’ arrival in Russia to promote mutual contacts and increase further economic activity".

According to him, Iran considers it a priority to expand and deepen its commercial-economic relations with Russia. "Both sides possess significant economic potential, on the basis of which it is possible to achieve a breakthrough growth in turnover in the bilateral trade for the benefit of our people," he concluded.