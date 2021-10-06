Lawyer says Mikehil Saakashvili is ready to take drug test in the presence of TV cameras

"We are ready to take any drug test not in Vienna or at the Samkharauli clinic, but in the presence of TV cameras," Beka Basilaia, Mikheil Saakashvili's lawyer, said after leaving the 12th penitentiary facility in Rustavi, where he met with Mikheil Saakashvili, InterPressNews reports.

Basilaia also challenged the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili to pass a drug test in the government administration.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is ready to fight. I want to address the whole Georgian society, do not believe in Gharibashvili's rumors. We have seen Mikheil Saakashvili biking, swimming and skiing for years. He has had an extremely healthy lifestyle throughout his life. We are ready to take any drug test not in Vienna or at the Samkharauli clinic, but in the presence of TV cameras. At the same time, we challenge Gharibashvili also to pass a drug test at the state chancellery," Beka Basilaia said.

According to him, Saakashvili continues his hunger strike, but this decision gives him even more strength.

"Mikheil Saakashvili feels very strong, both morally and physically. He continues his hunger strike and this principled decision gives him even more strength," Beka Basilaia said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili released an open letter earlier today, saying that Mikheil Saakashvili's psychological and mental condition before and after his imprisonment changed radically, and the National Movement demands his immediate release from prison.