Representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian political parties meet in Vienna

The meeting of the MPs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian political parties was held in Vienna, head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev said.

According to him, the meeting was organized by representatives of Austrian government agencies and think tanks.

"We met the representatives of political parties from Armenia organized by Austrian think tank and government agencies. At the meeting, I underlined the importance of post-conflict reconciliation and peace-building," he wrote on Twitter.