Georgia reports 2,228 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,228 new cases of coronavirus, 1,711 recoveries and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 7.0% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of October 6 in comparison to 5.63% of the last two weeks.

In total, 31,828 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,619 were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,209 were PCR tests.

Currently 20,490 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 15,707 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,150 patients –in hospitals, 633 patients – in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 959 patients are in critical condition of which 256 are on artificial ventilation, Agenda.ge reported.

As of today, 16,085 individuals are in self-isolation and 65 individuals are under quarantine.