At least 20 killed in southern Pakistan earthquake

At least 20 people, including seven children, were killed and more than 300 injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, local authorities said.

The quake struck near the remote, mountainous Harnai district of Balochistan province at about 3 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS initially measured the quake at 5.7 magnitude, but revised it to 5.9 a few hours later. It also revised the depth from 20.8 kilometers to 9 kilometers.

A road leading to the district has been blocked by a landslide, according to the Balochistan Levies Force, the paramilitary law enforcement group in the province.

The last time a major earthquake hit Balochistan was in September 2013. A 7.7-magnitude quake struck the remote, sparsely populated area of Awaran, killing at least 330 people and injuring 445 others.