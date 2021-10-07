Joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine launched in Uzbekistan

A joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has been launched in Uzbekistan, the press service of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine has been launched," the press service announced.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also noted "a steady increase in the volume of mutual trade and the scale of industrial cooperation, including new projects with the participation of leading enterprises and banks of Russia and Uzbekistan," the press service added.