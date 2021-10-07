Azerbaijan offers condolences to Pakistan on earthquake victims

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Pakistan in connection with victims of strong earthquake, which took place in the country on the night of October 7, the ministry said on Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened by news on earthquake that struck Pakistan’s Balochistan province. We present our condolences to the families of the victims of the disaster and wish speedy recovery to all injured. We stand next to brotherly Pakistan to eliminate consequences of the earthquake," the ministry wrote.

As a result of the heavy earthquake in the country, at least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured. The epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of about 100 kilometers from the city of Quetta. The earthquake destroyed more than 100 buildings.