Turkish police arrest ISIS terrorist wanted by Interpol

Turkish police have detained a wanted terrorist of the ISIS terror group (banned in Russia) in an operation in the capital Ankara, according to a security source on Thursday.

After receiving information that the Russian national entered Turkey illegally from Syria, anti-terror police conducted an operation to capture the terrorist.

The security forces in Ankara raided the terrorist's address, who was also sought by Interpol on a red notice, on Thursday morning.

Digital materials, $4,800, 8,000 Russian rubles ($111), and 16,800 Turkish liras ($1,894) were seized during the raid.

Sources also said the Daesh terrorist was found to possess a fake Syrian ID, Anadolu Agency reported.